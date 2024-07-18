‘Stree 2’ trailer drops, ‘Stree 3’ already in the works

The producer of the highly anticipated film Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan, has revealed that work on Stree 3 is already underway. Dinesh made this announcement during the trailer launch of the film, which he attended along with the film’s stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, as reported by a media source.
"Stree 2 is the mothership of the supernatural universe of Maddock Films, and will answer many questions from this universe. The trailer just shows 10 per cent of what's there in the film," Dinesh shared during his interaction with the media.
The supernatural universe, which began with Stree in 2018, has expanded with films like Roohi, Bhediya, and the recent box-office hit, Munjya.
The characters from the first film to return to the big screen in the second instalment after a six-year wait, a delay partly due to the pandemic. However, fans won’t have to wait long for the third part. "We have already started the work on Stree 3 so the wait won't be longer this time," Dinesh assured the media, as reported by the source.
Stree 2 promises to build on this foundation with its sharp dialogues and a compelling mix of horror and comedy. This time, the town of Chanderi faces a new supernatural threat in the form of Sarkata, a ghost targeting the town's women.
Stree 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15.