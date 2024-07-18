Abhishek Banerjee on his character Jana in 'Stree 2'

Abhishek Banerjee is all set to to be seen in his popular and much-loved role as 'Jana' in the much-awaited sequel, Stree 2. The trailer for the film has just been released, and Abhishek’s performance is already receiving acclaim, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling continuation of the hit franchise.

Jana’s character with his quirky sense of humour instantly became a popular household name owing to the film’s massive success especially among the kids. It is also interesting how his character has emerged as the common linking bridge for the horror universe Of Amar Kaushik with Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

Stree holds a special place in Abhishek Banerjee's heart as it marked his first commercial success and recognition in a significant role. Reflecting on the milestone, Abhishek said, "I am excited to reprise my role as 'Jana' in Stree 2 alongside some of the industry's finest talents. This character has a special bond with the audiences, and I am committed to delivering my best once again. The love I get for the character even today, especially amongst kids, is truly endearing.”