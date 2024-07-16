Shraddha Kapoor reveals new ‘Stree 2’ posters as trailer release approaches

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is eagerly anticipating the release of her next horror-comedy film Stree 2, unveiled new posters on Tuesday.
In the first installment, which hit theaters in 2018, Shraddha's character subtly revealed her identity by using the braid of Stree (the ghost) on herself, sparking curiosity among the audience about her true nature.
Shraddha also announced that the film’s trailer will be released in just two days. She captioned the first post of the day with, "Ek badi suchna - O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din. #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! (A big news - O Stress is coming in just 2 days) The legend returns this Independence Day, August 15, 2024."
She further added, "Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sab ko ek hi nara yaad aaya, 'O Stree Raksha Karna!'" (When terror spread across Chanderi, then all remembered only one prayer, 'O Stree, protect us')
The third post's caption read, "Kaali taaqat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein. (To save everyone with her dark powers, she arrives in just 2 days)
Directed by newcomer Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The storyline draws inspiration from the urban legend, Nale Ba ('Come Tomorrow'), of Karnataka.
Stree has been acclaimed as one of the finest horror-comedy films in Hindi cinema, establishing the groundwork for a supernatural cinematic universe that includes films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. Rajkummar Rao, portraying a tailor in Stree, even learned sewing as part of his character preparation.
The franchise is set to expand with Stree 2, now scheduled for release on August 15, 2024, following the decision to push the release of Pushpa: The Rule at a later date.