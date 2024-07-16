Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’ to be released on the same date

In a unique milestone achievement, actor Abhishek Banerjee is all set to have two releases on the same date. August 15, which has been settled as the release date for Stree 2 and Vedaa both feature the actor.
Seven years ago, this was achieved last by actor Taapsee Pannu in 2017 when her movies Running Shaadi and Ghazi Attack were released on the same day. Fast forward to this year, Abhishek is the only actor to achieve it. Previously seen in projects like the much acclaimed Paatal Lok and Bhediya, Abhishek has slowly carved his way up and won the hearts of the people by showing the variety of roles he can play effortlessly.
Abhishek comments on the occasion, “It feels surreal to have two films are releasing on the same day. It’s like clashing with myself at the box office! I can’t choose which film is closer to my heart because it’s like choosing your favourite child or deciding which parent you love more. But what I can say is that it's a fantastic opportunity for my fans to see two different sides of me on the same day."
Stree 2 is the second instalment of the critically acclaimed movie Stree which had Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. After a long wait, the much-awaited sequel of this horror comedy will finally grace the silver screen this year. Vedaa on the other hand is an intense action thriller. Both movies are of drastically different genres and provide an opportunity for Abhishek to highlight his versatility as an actor.