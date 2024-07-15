Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 13: Abhay Deol talks about sequel with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar

Actor Abhay Deol, on Monday, took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th anniversary of his beloved film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He posted behind-the-scenes photos from the film's production, showcasing fun moments shared with his co-stars and the crew.

In his caption, Abhay playfully wrote: "@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad @hrithikroshan @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @ariadna_cabrol @ritesh_sid."