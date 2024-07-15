Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 13: Abhay Deol talks about sequel with Zoya and Farhan Akhtar

Actor Abhay Deol, on Monday, took to Instagram to celebrate the 13th anniversary of his beloved film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He posted behind-the-scenes photos from the film's production, showcasing fun moments shared with his co-stars and the crew.
In his caption, Abhay playfully wrote: "@zoieakhtar yes it’s been 13 Years. How much more time will you and my (your) bro take to write part 2? #znmd #ontheroad @hrithikroshan @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @ariadna_cabrol @ritesh_sid."
First released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is hailed as one of India’s best road trip films. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, and was shot in picturesque locations across Spain, India, Egypt, and the UK.
The plot artfully combined personal dramas with the thrills of adventure sports, following three childhood friends on a road trip through Spain before Kabir's (Abhay) wedding. The film was a huge success, both critically and commercially.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also marked director Zoya Akhtar's second film, following her debut with Luck By Chance.