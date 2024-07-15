Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to premiere at IFFM

With only days left for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to commence, viewers eagerly await their favourite movies to be showcased at the 15th edition of this prestigious film festival. The latest news is that Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs by Arati Kadav is all set to have its Australian premiere during the event. Both Arati and Sanya are expected to attend the event in person.

Mrs traverses the journey of a trained dancer and dance teacher portrayed by Sanya who faces innumerable challenges after marriage to find her own path in this world. The film highlights how a married woman fights for survival and finding her own voice amidst societal pressures.