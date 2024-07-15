Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’ to premiere at IFFM

With only days left for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to commence, viewers eagerly await their favourite movies to be showcased at the 15th edition of this prestigious film festival. The latest news is that Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs by Arati Kadav is all set to have its Australian premiere during the event. Both Arati and Sanya are expected to attend the event in person.
Mrs traverses the journey of a trained dancer and dance teacher portrayed by Sanya who faces innumerable challenges after marriage to find her own path in this world. The film highlights how a married woman fights for survival and finding her own voice amidst societal pressures.
In Sanya’s words, “I am thrilled and honored that 'Mrs' will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This film is incredibly special to me as it explores the complex and nuanced journey of a woman trying to find her own voice amidst the expectations of society.”
Sharing her experience of working with Arati, she continues, “Working with Arati Kadav and the entire team has been a profound experience. I believe the story will resonate with audiences everywhere, and I can't wait to share it with the viewers at IFFM. The festival has always been a significant platform for celebrating diverse narratives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it."
The Hindi-language film is a remake of the popular Malayalam-langauge movie The Great Indian Kitchen. Along with Sanya it also stars Kanwaljit Singh and Nishant Dahiya in major roles.
Opening up about the project, Arati adds, “This film delves into the emotional and societal intricacies of a woman's life, and having it as a centerpiece at IFFM is a testament to its universal appeal and relevance. Sanya's performance brings depth and authenticity to the character, making it a powerful narrative."