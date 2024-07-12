Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Irrfan Khan was the first choice to play Maharaj; Jaideep Ahlawat had said no to the part

Director Siddharth P Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his latest film Maharaj. At a press conference held to celebrate the success of Maharaj, the filmmaker recently revealed that not Jaideep Ahlawat, but the makers thought that late actor Irrfan Khan would have been a perfect fit for the role of Jadunath Maharaj. He also shared that even convincing Jaideep to take up the role was a task. Siddharth revealed that Jaideep had initially denied the part. “He said, ‘No, it’s tough’,” Siddharth said during the success meet of Maharaj.

Siddharth praised Jaideep’s performance and said that no actor in the entire universe can match what he has done. “He can do anything. He is one of the best actors we have had, undoubtedly,” the director said, adding that they had to do a lot many narrations to convince Jaideep for the role. Talking about Junaid Khan, who made his debut with the project, Siddharth said he is grateful that the actor chose an unconventional Bollywood film Maharaj for his acting debut. Junaid was seen playing the role of Karsandas Mulji.