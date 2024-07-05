Sharvari Wagh joins Alia Bhatt for Shiv Rawail’s spy verse film, ‘Alpha’

The makers and the actors today revealed the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration of sorts that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! And of course, this is a clear take by the makers to highlight a societal misinterpretation that only Men can be Alphas!

In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto...sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”