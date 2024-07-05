Sharvari Wagh joins Alia Bhatt for Shiv Rawail’s spy verse film, ‘Alpha’

We keep talking about and seeing Alpha male characters in Indian cinema, but it's time for the Alpha girls to take them over. Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt is all set to stun the audiences with her powerful avatar, headlining the first female-led YRF spy universe film, being directed by Shiv Rawail. Joining her, will be the rising star Sharvari Wagh, who was recently in news for her horror-comedy, Munjya. They both play super-agents in the spyverse!
The makers and the actors today revealed the title of the film - Alpha - a front-footed declaration of sorts that these girls will cause mayhem on the big screen! And of course, this is a clear take by the makers to highlight a societal misinterpretation that only Men can be Alphas!
In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto...sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabs veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!”
Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film into an action spectacle. Alpha is being directed by Shiv Rawail of the blockbuster global streaming series The Railway Men that was released on Netflix, a few months back. Notably, all the previous films of the spyverse, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 have been blockbusters.
Alia-Sharvari’s Alpha is the next big offering from the house, who is also making War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr as the leads. The next films from this fabled blockbuster universe would be Pathaan 2, followed by Tiger vs Pathaan.