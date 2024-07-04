Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar join Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Veteran actor Sathyaraj has joined the cast of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by the renowned AR Murugadoss, this film promises a star-studded lineup, including Rashmika Mandanna, Suneil Shetty and Prateik Babbar.
The film's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, announced the news on Instagram, sharing photos of Wardha Khan Nadiadwala posing with Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. The caption read, "We are elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar… Happy to collaborate with our very own Prateik Babbar once again. And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens!"
Last month, Salman Khan began shooting for Sikandar and shared photos from the set with director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. His post read, "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."
In April, during the Eid celebrations, the 58-year-old actor revealed the title of his next film, which features Rashmika Mandanna. Specific details about the film remain under wraps.
In 2023, Salman Khan appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an action-comedy directed by Farhad Samji, followed by Tiger 3, a spy action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma.