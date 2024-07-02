Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mass wedding venue shifts to THIS location

The countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-anticipated wedding has begun. Following two extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, the Ambani and Merchant families are now preparing for the couple's big day.
However, before the grand wedding, billionaire couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani have chosen to extend their generosity by hosting a mass wedding for the underprivileged.
Originally, this philanthropic event was scheduled to take place at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Wada, Palghar District, Maharashtra. According to the initial invitation, the ceremony was set for July 2, 2024, at 4:30 PM.
However, recent reports indicate that the venue has been changed. The mass wedding will now be held at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane, with the event commencing at 4:00 PM on the same day.
For the unversed, the wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began with an intimate puja ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on June 29. This ceremony marked the beginning of a series of celebratory events leading up to their wedding on July 12.
Anant Ambani has been personally involved in the preparations, extending invitations to several notable Bollywood celebrities, including Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, ensuring that their presence will grace the grand affair.
Ahead of the big day, Anant Ambani paid a visit to the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra to seek blessings ahead of his nuptials with Radhika Merchant.