Mukesh Ambani invites Maharashtra CM to the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest child of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businesswoman Shaila Merchant and entrepreneur Viren Merchant in the month of July. A video has gone viral on social media, showing the billionaire businessman visiting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his son and prospective daughter-in-law to extend a wedding invitation ahead of the big day.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh, accompanied by Anant and Radhika, personally invited the chief minister of Maharashtra to the wedding. A video surfacing on social media with the caption, “Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and extended the invitation for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled on July 12,” captures the moment beautifully.