Karan Johar pays tribute to father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary with a heartfelt message

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media on Wednesday to mark the 20th death anniversary of his father, Yash Johar. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Karan expressed his pride in being the son of a man who left behind a lasting legacy of love. Yash, the iconic producer behind beloved films like Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, passed away in 2004 after battling cancer.
Sharing a series of throwback pictures, Karan penned a poignant message. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years...” he wrote. Karan then recounted the difficult days after his father’s diagnosis in 2003, stating, “My biggest fear was losing a parent.”
Despite the immense personal loss, Karan acknowledged the ‘mammoth goodwill’ his father left behind. He described Yash as ‘the most solid, soulful and selfless man,’ emphasising the importance of relationships that his father instilled in him and his mother, Hiroo Johar.
The emotional message concluded with a longing for his father to meet his grandchildren, followed by a powerful statement of faith. “I do know he's watching over them and us...all the time... Love you Papa...”
Yash’s journey in the film industry began in the 1950s, starting as a publicist and still photographer. He then moved on to production, working with renowned names like Sunil Dutt and Dev Anand on movies like Mujhe Jeene Do and Guide.
In 1976, Yash established Dharma Productions, a banner that continues to thrive under Karan’s leadership. The legacy of this ‘soulful and selfless man’ lives on not just in the countless films he produced, but also in the values he instilled in his family.