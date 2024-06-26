Karan Johar pays tribute to father Yash Johar on 20th death anniversary with a heartfelt message

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media on Wednesday to mark the 20th death anniversary of his father, Yash Johar. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Karan expressed his pride in being the son of a man who left behind a lasting legacy of love. Yash, the iconic producer behind beloved films like Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, passed away in 2004 after battling cancer.