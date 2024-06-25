Karan Johar announces ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 9 comeback in 2025 with revamped format

Calling all gossip lovers and Bollywood fanatics! Get ready for a steaming cup of Koffee with Karan, because the iconic chat show is brewing a fresh season in 2025! Director and host Karan Johar himself confirmed the show’s return in a recent interview, promising a revamped format with ‘more fun and candour.’ Season 8, which aired last year, kicked off with the ever-energetic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gracing the famous couch.