Karan Johar announces ‘Koffee with Karan’ season 9 comeback in 2025 with revamped format

Calling all gossip lovers and Bollywood fanatics! Get ready for a steaming cup of Koffee with Karan, because the iconic chat show is brewing a fresh season in 2025! Director and host Karan Johar himself confirmed the show’s return in a recent interview, promising a revamped format with ‘more fun and candour.’ Season 8, which aired last year, kicked off with the ever-energetic duo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gracing the famous couch.
In the conversation, Karan revealed the show’s year-long hiatus, explaining it as a chance to revamp based on audience feedback. “The most boring rapid fire” was a common critique of Season 8, Karan admitted. “I questioned myself,” he confessed, “Why am I even doing this? Maybe we should ditch rapid fire altogether... nobody deserves that hamper anyway!”
Karan seemed determined to “change the world of Koffee with Karan” in Season 9. He said, “Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness.”
Season 8 of the show boasted a diverse guest list. Following Ranveer and Deepika, viewers were treated to pairings like Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, the mother-son duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, the Deol brothers Sunny and Bobby, the long-awaited reunion of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, and millennial muses Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, alongside sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.
Will Season 9 deliver the unfiltered entertainment and celebrity scoop fans crave? Only time will tell. One thing’s for sure: Koffee is brewing, and 2025 can’t come soon enough!