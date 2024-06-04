Karan Johar, Mira Rajput and more congratulate new parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The happiness didn't stop there. Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Keerthy Suresh, Darshan Raval, Rakul Preet, Raashi Khanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lisa Haydon, Abhishek Bachchan and many more celebrities also showered the couple with love and well-wishes. The couple received an overwhelming amount of support and affection from their friends and colleagues in the industry, making this special occasion even more memorable with an abundance of warmth and joy.

Varun is set to headline Baby John, details of which are under wraps but promise an exciting new avatar for the actor. He'll also reunite with Kriti Sanon in the highly-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, where they'll face off against the hilarious yet terrifying spirit once again. And Varun is primed to tickle funny bones in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, details surrounding this project are also awaited with bated breath.