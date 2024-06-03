It's a girl! Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome their first child
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who embarked on the journey of marital bliss in 2021, have now embraced parenthood. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl and overjoyed fans have started to congratulate the new parents.
Earlier today, Natasha was rushed to the Hinduja hospital after experiencing strong labour pains. The news about the couple welcoming a baby girl was confirmed by Varun's father, David Dhawan who spoke to the media.
For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been childhood sweethearts and they tied the knot in 2021. The two announced their first pregnancy with a heartfelt post on Instagram earlier this year. Varun took to his Instagram and shared a photo where he's kissing Natasha's baby bump and their adorable dog, Joey in the background.
The caption for the post reads, "We are pregnant Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength."
Varun and Natasha are the newest addition to the list of Bollywood couples who embraced parenthood this year. A few weeks ago, Yami Gautam and her husband, director Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with their fans online.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently filming for Baby John, directed by Kalees. He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in the works with Janhvi Kapoor.
The newly appointed father is also gearing up for his TV debut with Citadel, an Indian remake of the American spy action thriller television series of the same name by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil.