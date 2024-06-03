It's a girl! Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome their first child

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who embarked on the journey of marital bliss in 2021, have now embraced parenthood. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl and overjoyed fans have started to congratulate the new parents.

Earlier today, Natasha was rushed to the Hinduja hospital after experiencing strong labour pains. The news about the couple welcoming a baby girl was confirmed by Varun's father, David Dhawan who spoke to the media.