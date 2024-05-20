Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar welcome a baby boy, Ranveer Singh and others congratulate the new parents

Yami Gautam, who announced her pregnancy during the promotion of Article 370, has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Aditya Dhar. The Bollywood actress shared a long post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy and also revealed his name.

Yami, in her Instagram post, shared that they were blessed with a baby boy on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, May 10 and their have named him Vedavid. A user in the comment section revealed that Vedavid is a sanskrit word used for someone who knows the Vedas.

A part of Yami's caption reads, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

The actress also expressed her gratitude for the medical staff and wrote, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

Take a look at the post here: