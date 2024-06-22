Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's 'career-best performance' in ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik and Karan have recently reconciled after a publicised falling out in 2021. A rift reportedly developed between the two after Kartik was removed from Karan's Dostana 2. Kartik was slated to star in the movie with Janhvi Kapoor but was taken out of the movie even though filming had already started. Speculation arose about Kartik's "unprofessional" behavior causing issues with Karan.

However, on Kartik's 33rd birthday last year, Karan announced a new film featuring Kartik on his official Instagram account. He wrote, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies and @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025! Kartik, happy birthday to you… may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

In a recent conversation with Lallantop, Kartik briefly addressed his past fallout with Karan. He said, “I was silent when the news came about and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don’t get involved a lot in them and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved.”