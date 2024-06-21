Priyanka Chopra’s former restaurant in NYC is closing its doors to public

Actor Priyanka Chopra's former restaurant Sona in New York, is closing. On June 30, the restaurant, which is renowned for giving Indian food a contemporary spin, will host its last brunch session.

The restaurant's closure was announced nearly a year after Priyanka left the business and terminated their partnership. On June 19, the eatery issued a statement on Instagram, declaring the close of its chapter. It said, “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you”. It added, “SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30." Its closure's cause has not yet been made public.