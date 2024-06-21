Priyanka Chopra’s former restaurant in NYC is closing its doors to public

Actor Priyanka Chopra's former restaurant Sona in New York, is closing. On June 30, the restaurant, which is renowned for giving Indian food a contemporary spin, will host its last brunch session.
The restaurant's closure was announced nearly a year after Priyanka left the business and terminated their partnership. On June 19, the eatery issued a statement on Instagram, declaring the close of its chapter. It said, “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you”. It added, “SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30." Its closure's cause has not yet been made public.
Along with Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka co-founded the restaurant in New York. She would frequently post peeks of the location on social media, showcasing anything from creatively presented dinners to a wide variety of cuisine options. Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, attended an Indian puja ceremony three years ago to mark the restaurant's opening. Stars like Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were regular visitors. The restaurant's offerings, which included paneer lababdar, pumpkin kofta, and roast chicken from Kerala, put the diners on a culinary tour of India. They also had a variety of cocktails.
Following allegations of a falling out with her business partner Maneesh, Priyanka terminated her association with SONA two years after its launch.