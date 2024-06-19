Priyanka Chopra shares injury update from the stunts of ‘The Bluff’

Priyanka Chopra regularly keeps her followers updated on her life as both a mother and an actor through her active presence on social media. Recently, during the filming of her upcoming movie The Bluff, she unfortunately suffered an injury.

The actress shared an update on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo showing a noticeable cut just below her throat. Despite the injury not appearing too severe, it surely looked painful. In the caption accompanying the photo, Priyanka reflected on the occupational hazards that come with her profession, adding hashtags like "#latestacquisition", "#Stunts" and "#TheBluff". Despite the setback, she remains dedicated to her work, showcasing her resilience and professionalism in the face of challenges.

Priyanka Chopra also shared an adorable moment on her Instagram Stories featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The photo captures Malti immersed in creativity, joyfully engaged with colored pencils and a sketchbook. Priyanka affectionately captioned the snapshot with, "Reunited (red heart emoji)," encapsulating the heartfelt joy of spending precious time with her daughter.