All you need to know about Rahul Mody, the film writer Shraddha Kapoor is dating

Shraddha Kapoor sent social media into a frenzy earlier today as she seemingly confirmed her relationship with film writer Rahul Mody. The two had been rumoured to be dating for over a year after getting spotted together in Mumbai by the paps and then later when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar.

Today, Shraddha shared a photo with Rahul where the two can be seen posing for a selfie. Looking directly into the camera, while Shraddha has flaunted her smile, Rahul has a rather quirky look. In the caption, the Stree actress wrote, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."

With the post going viral, Shraddha's fans are intrigued about Rahul Mody and the couple's love story.