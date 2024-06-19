All you need to know about Rahul Mody, the film writer Shraddha Kapoor is dating

Shraddha Kapoor sent social media into a frenzy earlier today as she seemingly confirmed her relationship with film writer Rahul Mody. The two had been rumoured to be dating for over a year after getting spotted together in Mumbai by the paps and then later when they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivity in Jamnagar.
Today, Shraddha shared a photo with Rahul where the two can be seen posing for a selfie. Looking directly into the camera, while Shraddha has flaunted her smile, Rahul has a rather quirky look. In the caption, the Stree actress wrote, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."
With the post going viral, Shraddha's fans are intrigued about Rahul Mody and the couple's love story.
Rahul Mody is an Indian film writer known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He met Shraddha on the sets of TJMM where she co-starred Ranbir Kapoor and a friendship blossomed.
Rahul, 34, holds a degree from Whistling Woods International Institute, a film school established by Subhash Ghai. On social media, he keeps it low-key with zero posts despite the 17,600 followers. From the industry, he is followed by the likes of Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 release directed by Amar Kaushik. This 2024 horror drama is the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and it also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.