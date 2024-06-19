Shraddha Kapoor confirms relationship with Rahul Mody in heartwarming Instagram post

In an Instagram moment that has set the hearts of fans aflutter, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has finally confirmed her romance with Rahul Mody. The artiste shared an intimate selfie with Rahul on her Instagram Stories, putting an end to months of speculation. The photograph, brimming with affection, shows the couple twinning in white attire and looking directly into the camera. Shraddha’s smile was radiant as she held onto Rahul’s arm, while he struck a playful pose.
The caption accompanying the picture was as endearing as their expressions. “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).” Shraddha punctuated the message with a smiley face and a red heart emoticon.
According to reports, Shraddha and Rahul’s romance blossomed during the making of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where the latter was part of the creative team. Their journey from colleagues to companions has been a subject of keen interest for their fans. The couple’s growing closeness was first noticed when they were seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. More recently, the duo was spotted enjoying a private dinner in Mumbai, sparking further curiosity.
In March, Shraddha subtly hinted at her relationship with Rahul by wearing a pendant featuring the initial ‘R’. This accessory, coupled with their joint public appearances, had fans buzzing with excitement over their budding romance.
On the work front, Shraddha is riding high with her upcoming project, Stree 2, which reunites her with Rajkummar Rao in the popular horror-comedy franchise. The film is slated for an August 15 release.