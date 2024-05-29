Jaideep Ahlawat-Junaid Khan’s ‘Maharaj’ set to release on June 14

The makers of ‘Maharaj’ starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Junaid Khan, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in a special appearance dropped the release date of the movie today. The period-drama will be directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and will be released on June 14.
Maharaj narrates the story of a man in the pre-independence era. It takes the audience through the timeline of 1862 when there were three universities, Tagore was a year old and the society was under the influence of the post Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. One man shows true courage under such circumstances.
Journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji was an advocate for women’s right. He wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed and sowed the seeds of reformation in the society. Everything converges in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, a courtroom hearing which garnered widespread attention.
The makers have also dropped a poster of the movie, which shows Ahlawat in a never before seen avatar reminding the audience once again of his versatility as an actor. It also features Junaid Khan. Marking the acting debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, Maharaj is a collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films to bring to the forefront the battles fought by Mulji for reformation.
Maharaj is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 14.