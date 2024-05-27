‘House of Lies’ trailer with Sanjay Kapoor promises taut whodunnit thriller

The trailer of the murder mystery House of Lies starring Sanjay Kapoor was unveiled on Monday. It gives a peek into the suspicious death of the character Albert Pinto after his birthday party.

It then shows investigators Rajveer Singh Choudhary, (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Abhay along with officer Sashi from the Enforcement Directorate interrogating the guests which include Albert’s wife Ragini, brother Anthony, sister-in-law Aastha, lawyer Karan Sinha, doctor Fernandes, friend Colonel Verma and house help Zaid.