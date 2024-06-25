Jaideep Ahlawat sheds 26 kgs for ‘Maharaj’ role in 5 months, stuns fans with dramatic transformation

Maharaj marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and the movie has faced its hurdles. Originally scheduled for a June 14 release, it was put on hold after a High Court order barring Netflix from streaming it. A group of businessmen had petitioned the court, arguing that the film could offend the religious sentiments of the Vaishnav community. Fortunately, Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen, after reviewing the film, lifted the ban, allowing Maharaj to find its audience on Netflix.