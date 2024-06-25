Jaideep Ahlawat sheds 26 kgs for ‘Maharaj’ role in 5 months, stuns fans with dramatic transformation

Jaideep Ahlawat is grabbing headlines not only for his powerful performance in the new Netflix film Maharaj, but also for his incredible physical transformation for the role. The actor recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his journey, revealing a staggering 26 kg weight loss in just 5 months!
Jaideep posted a series of before-and-after pictures, leaving fans speechless. “From 109.7 Kg. to 83 Kg. in 5 months. That’s the Physical Transformation for the Role of Maharaj,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to his trainer Prajwal Sir for believing in him.
Director Siddharth Malhotra, clearly impressed by Jaideep’s dedication, commented on the post, “Bhai [brother], the dedication and devotion you have put and given to this role and character can't be put in words! Always indebted to you.”
Maharaj marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, and the movie has faced its hurdles. Originally scheduled for a June 14 release, it was put on hold after a High Court order barring Netflix from streaming it. A group of businessmen had petitioned the court, arguing that the film could offend the religious sentiments of the Vaishnav community. Fortunately, Justice Sangeeta K. Vishen, after reviewing the film, lifted the ban, allowing Maharaj to find its audience on Netflix.
Jaideep’s dramatic weight loss and the film’s legal battle only add to the intrigue surrounding Maharaj. With Junaid’s debut and Jaideep’s captivating performance, the film promises to be a must-watch for fans of Indian entertainment, both on and off the screen.