Independent artiste Chhavi Sodhani maps emotional terrain in debut EP ‘X Axis’

Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artiste known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound. As a complete artiste in every sense, Chhavi has written, composed, produced and sung all three tracks on her EP - X – Axis, a testament to her dedication and multifaceted talents.
Chhavi's music blends intimate storytelling with carefully crafted soundscapes, creating a unique and captivating listening experience. She is poised to make waves in the music industry with the release of her debut EP, "X Axis." This deeply personal collection of 3 meticulously crafted songs offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the artist's soul, which mostly convey coming of age stories.
Each track on the EP has been created to serve as a personal conversation between Chhavi and her audience, inviting listeners to connect with her on a profound level.
The EP features three compelling tracks- Maaf, a poignant appeal for self-forgiveness, Nagma, a soulful ode to lost love and finding artistic inspiration from that emotional reservoir, and Alvida, the EP's finale track personifies pain as a long-standing companion.
Maaf acknowledges the inevitability of mistakes in life's journey. Chhavi's lyrics and melody create a space for listeners to embrace their imperfections and grant themselves grace. In a departure from conventional breakup songs, Nagma offers a mature and nuanced perspective, that there are creative takeaways from unfinished love stories too. The track serves as a heartfelt confession from a songwriter, giving credit to her ex-lover for inspiring her love songs.
When we have felt pain for too long it almost feels like one of our limbs we carry around. It takes courage to sometimes recognise our own allegiance to it. Alvida is a cry for liberation from pain and to finally move on from it.
Chhavi's attention to detail shines through in every aspect of X Axis. Her emotive vocals are complemented by carefully crafted compositions that strike a delicate balance between vulnerability and strength. The production of each track has been meticulously engineered to enhance the emotional resonance of the lyrics and melodies.
"I wanted my first EP to be a genuine representation of who I am as both a person and an artiste. These songs are born from deeply intimate experiences and realisations I've had over the past few years. I've poured my heart and soul into every aspect of this EP, from the lyrics to the final mix, hoping that the emotions will resonate deeply with my listeners,", says Chhavi.
X Axis not only marks Chhavi Sodhani's debut EP as a recording artiste but also establishes her as a formidable talent in the independent music scene. Her ability to craft songs that are both deeply personal and universally relatable sets her apart as an artiste to watch out for.