Independent artiste Chhavi Sodhani maps emotional terrain in debut EP ‘X Axis’

Chhavi Sodhani is an independent artiste known for her introspective songwriting and experimental sound. As a complete artiste in every sense, Chhavi has written, composed, produced and sung all three tracks on her EP - X – Axis, a testament to her dedication and multifaceted talents.

Chhavi's music blends intimate storytelling with carefully crafted soundscapes, creating a unique and captivating listening experience. She is poised to make waves in the music industry with the release of her debut EP, "X Axis." This deeply personal collection of 3 meticulously crafted songs offers listeners an intimate glimpse into the artist's soul, which mostly convey coming of age stories.

Each track on the EP has been created to serve as a personal conversation between Chhavi and her audience, inviting listeners to connect with her on a profound level.

The EP features three compelling tracks- Maaf, a poignant appeal for self-forgiveness, Nagma, a soulful ode to lost love and finding artistic inspiration from that emotional reservoir, and Alvida, the EP's finale track personifies pain as a long-standing companion.

Maaf acknowledges the inevitability of mistakes in life's journey. Chhavi's lyrics and melody create a space for listeners to embrace their imperfections and grant themselves grace. In a departure from conventional breakup songs, Nagma offers a mature and nuanced perspective, that there are creative takeaways from unfinished love stories too. The track serves as a heartfelt confession from a songwriter, giving credit to her ex-lover for inspiring her love songs.