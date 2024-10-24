Billie Eilish suffers injury after dangerous fall on stage

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently had a mighty fall off stage while performing in New York. The singer showed an enormous bruise in the light of the injury.

The 22-year-old lost her footing and crashed to the floor in Madison Square Garden, reports a leading magazine. Fortunately, the staircase on the stage was partially obscured from the audience and the lighting was low, so the songstress' embarrassment was somewhat spared.

After the sold-out Hit Me Hard And Soft gig, the Bids of a Feather star shared a snap of her leg with a huge purple bruise on X. Captioning the injury, she simply wrote, "But literally" as her fans expressed their concern.