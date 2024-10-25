17th Anniversary special: How Chennai’s Motta Maadis are redefining live music and sustainability

As Indulge turns the spotlight towards all things sustainable, Chennai’s vibrant music scene offers a unique perspective. The city’s Motta Maadi performances have become a cultural phenomenon, redefining the concept of music concerts and open mics. These gatherings, held on terraces and open spaces, have gained immense popularity in recent years, fostering a sense of community and artistic expression.

Embracing the theme, we spoke with popular artistes who have been integral to the growth of Motta Maadi culture. They shared insights into its evolution, the importance of sustainability, and the challenges faced in maintaining these platforms.

Pioneering the Motta Maadi culture

One of the biggest names that have enabled the larger popularity of such a culture is the Motta Maadi Music (MMM) group. Established by music composer Badhri Narayanan Seshadri, this group has produced some exciting concerts on terraces. Having grown exponentially, the band has taken to bigger stages and has even been doing international tours.

What are the experiences one would come across in a Motta Maadi show? Badhri breaks it down, saying, “Music, in general, will work when there’s free space. That’s the basic idea behind the whole concept of Motta Maadi music. Free space helps art. That worked very well for MMM. The other trick that I used for our Motta Maadi celebrations was that, since the place was dark during shows, people couldn’t see each others’ faces. That helped cut down a lot of inhibitions inside people,” Badhri adds.

MMM has embraced sustainable practices, minimising lighting and encouraging audience participation. The band’s approach has resonated with audiences, who have actively contributed to the playlist by shouting out song requests from their terraces. Badhri believes that the commercialisation of Motta Maadi can further motivate artistes to participate, ensuring the sustainability of the movement. “No matter what, every artiste must be a commercial commodity at the end of the day. As much as we love the art, we also want to sell it. It gives greater meaning to the answers to questions like ‘why I am doing it?’ ‘what am I doing?’ and ‘what more should I be doing?’” he explains.