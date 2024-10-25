17th Anniversary special: How Chennai’s Motta Maadis are redefining live music and sustainability

As Indulge turns the spotlight towards all things sustainable, Chennai’s vibrant music scene offers a unique perspective. The city’s Motta Maadi performances have become a cultural phenomenon, redefining the concept of music concerts and open mics. These gatherings, held on terraces and open spaces, have gained immense popularity in recent years, fostering a sense of community and artistic expression.
Embracing the theme, we spoke with popular artistes who have been integral to the growth of Motta Maadi culture. They shared insights into its evolution, the importance of sustainability, and the challenges faced in maintaining these platforms.
One of the biggest names that have enabled the larger popularity of such a culture is the Motta Maadi Music (MMM) group. Established by music composer Badhri Narayanan Seshadri, this group has produced some exciting concerts on terraces. Having grown exponentially, the band has taken to bigger stages and has even been doing international tours.
What are the experiences one would come across in a Motta Maadi show? Badhri breaks it down, saying, “Music, in general, will work when there’s free space. That’s the basic idea behind the whole concept of Motta Maadi music. Free space helps art. That worked very well for MMM. The other trick that I used for our Motta Maadi celebrations was that, since the place was dark during shows, people couldn’t see each others’ faces. That helped cut down a lot of inhibitions inside people,” Badhri adds.
MMM has embraced sustainable practices, minimising lighting and encouraging audience participation. The band’s approach has resonated with audiences, who have actively contributed to the playlist by shouting out song requests from their terraces. Badhri believes that the commercialisation of Motta Maadi can further motivate artistes to participate, ensuring the sustainability of the movement. “No matter what, every artiste must be a commercial commodity at the end of the day. As much as we love the art, we also want to sell it. It gives greater meaning to the answers to questions like ‘why I am doing it?’ ‘what am I doing?’ and ‘what more should I be doing?’” he explains.
Another notable example is Tigom (The Internet Generation Open Mic), co-founded by actor and director Jaytesh Calpakkam. Inspired by MMM, Tigom has evolved into a platform that celebrates emerging talent. Jaytesh highlights the importance of a dedicated audience for the success of open mics. “Every open mic that we had been to (before starting Tigom), we noticed a major problem — the performers doubled up as the audience and you’ll probably have two, three other people in the crowd,” he said. “Art needs to have an audience. We started because we are artistes ourselves,” he tells us. The first edition was very well received as they performed and introduced indie talents with over 100 people turning up.
Tigom has implemented sustainable practices, including reducing plastic waste and minimising electricity usage. “At the end of the event, we have huge dustbins, and everybody, right from the audience to the performers, comes together to pile it all up with trash. We’ve also partnered with a collection centre called Wasted. And since many do smoke at a Tigom, they (Wasted) gave us their cigarette butt machine, which has a counter of the number of butts, so they can recycle it in a much safer way. Also, there are no physical tickets; it’s all e-tickets,” Jaytesh informs us.
Further, Jaytesh emphasises the challenges of maintaining such a platform voluntarily. He believes that financial support for artistes is crucial to ensure long-term sustainability of Motta Maadi performances. “The formula is very simple. Whoever’s providing the sound and the equipment can take their charges for the day. The same goes for electricity. And whatever amount is remaining, I want it to get split amongst the artistes who perform that very day,” he says. “There is another factor that needs to be addressed. Most artistes in other countries get basic pay from the government for just being an artiste. In India, that’s a laughable concept. No one’s even going to hear you at the table. The only other form of income for artistes is either you get super famous and then you make royalties and have concerts, or you perform at gigs, bars, and restaurants. But even to get to that level, you need to show a portfolio of work. So there’s a huge gap for artistes to start out from zero to one and try to even make a living out of it. We are hoping this can bridge that gap and give a means of livelihood to whoever performs at our Motta Maadis so they can get something back from it,” he adds.
Motta Maadi has also embraced DJs and producers incorporating local elements into their performances. DJ Deepika, known for her work in the international EDM scene, and most recently for her opening act in Sunburn Arena for international sensation Alan Walker, highlights the importance of fostering local artistes and promoting cultural exchange through Motta Maadi parties. “By incorporating local music and live events into these parties, we can promote our culture alongside these global trends. This fusion not only keeps our traditions alive but also allows for cultural exchange, ensuring that our unique identity remains vibrant in a rapidly changing world,” she says.
As Motta Maadis evolve more, gaining larger audiences, we can be sure of considering this as an exciting opportunity to feel connected as a community. With its meaning constantly changing from one artiste to another, we can be sure of its flexibility to adapt to any given form of entertainment and culture. As reflected on by these talented individuals, sustainability too extends itself in meaning. From environmental aspects like paperless ticketing system, to waste management and re-use of physical space, it is also learnt that human talent is an essential element to be preserved and maintained.