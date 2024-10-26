Coldplay, Diljit concerts: ED raids in five cities against ticket black marketeers

The outcry of British rock band Coldplay and actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh fans over alleged black-marketing and counterfeiting of concert tickets has pushed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to seize laptops and other digital devices during multi-city raids at 13 locations across five cities, an official said on Saturday.

The ED search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Bengaluru came amid allegations of illegal sale of tickets for Diljeet Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour (October 21-December 29) and Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour (Mumbai, January 18-19, 2025) concerts, reportedly being sold in the grey market for as high as Rs 1,00,000 each.

The ED action was aimed at investigating the illegal sales of tickets, and the financial networks supporting these scams and tracing the Proceeds of Crime generated from such illegal activities, a statement said.

Several culprits were identified by the ED during searches that pointed towards alleged wrongdoings through social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.