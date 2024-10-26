Rosé and Bruno Mars bring back fun pop with their new single ‘APT’

The two now hold the record for the most single-day streams by a K-pop artiste, previously held by BTS’ Jimin with his track WHO, which saw 10.6 million streams on its release day in July.

APT was streamed over 68 million times on Spotify, hitting 100 million views on YouTube, making Rosé the first K-pop female soloist to break these records.

APT is a romanised abbreviation of the Korean term ‘아파트’ (‘apateuv’), meaning ‘apartment’ in English. Rosé had shared that APT was inspired by a Korean drinking game she enjoys playing with friends. The drinking game involves participants chanting apateu while placing their hands in a pile, with the last person to put their hand on top taking a shot.

Their chemistry is undeniable as Rosé and Mars shine throughout the video, hyping up fans with the energetic visual counterpart to the catchy track.