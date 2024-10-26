Rosé and Bruno Mars bring back fun pop with their new single ‘APT’

Rosé has just made history with her record breaking release, APT, in collaboration with Bruno Mars, the catchy pop-rock track, with a Korean chorus, reached 14.59 million streams on Spotify within 24 hours.
The two now hold the record for the most single-day streams by a K-pop artiste, previously held by BTS’ Jimin with his track WHO, which saw 10.6 million streams on its release day in July.
APT was streamed over 68 million times on Spotify, hitting 100 million views on YouTube, making Rosé the first K-pop female soloist to break these records.
APT is a romanised abbreviation of the Korean term ‘아파트’ (‘apateuv’), meaning ‘apartment’ in English. Rosé had shared that APT was inspired by a Korean drinking game she enjoys playing with friends. The drinking game involves participants chanting apateu while placing their hands in a pile, with the last person to put their hand on top taking a shot.
Their chemistry is undeniable as Rosé and Mars shine throughout the video, hyping up fans with the energetic visual counterpart to the catchy track.
Bruno Mars featured in APT right after Die With a Smile with Lady Gaga, which dominated the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 for nine consecutive weeks. Mars’ immediate feature on APT helped give Rosé a push to score the highest-charting solo track from a BLACKPINK member.
APT plays on a gritty, energetic vibe, reminiscent of early 2000s pop culture, the mv gives Rosé a makeover, moving away from her softer, low-key presence to one that really redefines the artiste's persona. The music video, embraces Rosé’s distinct personality, incorporating pink hues, features her and Mars in matching black leather jackets, setting a vintage, edgy aesthetic that highlights the song’s nostalgic yet rebellious feel.
This record-breaking release foreshadows Rosé’s debut album, titled Rosie, set to release on December 6. The star announced the album with a photo on social media.
APT marks Rosé’s first move in the music scene after BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo left their previous label, while Rosé chose to stay on.