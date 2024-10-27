Bryan Adams adds Goa show to his upcoming India tour

Legendary Canadian rockstar Bryan Adams, who is looking forward to the India leg of his highly-anticipated So Happy It Hurts tour, has now added another city to his previous six-city tour in India. Apart from Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Goa will now witness decades of Bryan Adam's iconic music live on stage.
Discussing this exciting addition, Bryan says in a statement, ""I'm thrilled to be coming to perform in Goa, a place I've not been to before." Looking forward to sharing a night of rocking music that resonates long after the final note," he adds.
Following the overwhelming response to his six-city India tour, this new stop promises to be an unforgettable night of classic rock anthems and timeless ballads. Happening on December 17th at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium, the Goa concert will feature hits from Adams' illustrious career, including Summer of '69, Everything I Do (I Do It for You), and tracks from his latest Grammy-nominated album, So Happy It Hurts.
Bryan is returning to India after a break of five years and this will be the first time the musician will perform in the city of Goa. With much anticipation for the concerts reflecting in the sales of tickets, this show, presented by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live and Twin Spin Sports, will be a special one for Bryan and the Indian audiences alike.