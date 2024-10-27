Diljit Dosanjh kicks off the Indian leg of Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi with a spectacular performance

Before the concert, Diljit made a spiritual visit to the revered Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings. Clad in a stylish denim outfit and a vibrant red turban, he was seen praying and accepting prasad. This gesture further endeared him to his fans, showcasing his humility and devotion.

The Dil-Luminati Tour has already taken the world by storm, with sold-out shows in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand. The Indian leg of the tour is expected to be equally successful, with fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming performances in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

As Diljit continues to conquer hearts and stages worldwide, his Dil-Luminati Tour promises to be a memorable experience for music lovers across India.