Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter team up for surprise performance at Eras Tour New Orleans concert

During the concert, Swift announced a change to her usual surprise set routine. Instead of performing one of her own songs, she decided to pay tribute to Carpenter by singing a few lines of Espresso, a popular track from the latter’s discography. The crowd erupted in cheers as Swift began to strum the guitar and the opening chords of the song filled the stadium.

Swift took the opportunity to connect with Carpenter via a call during the show. Putting the call on speaker, she said, “I'm really somewhere really loud, I’m in New Orleans on the Eras Tour. I just wanted to call and tell you that I sang a little bit of Espresso and they said every word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren't you here with us?”