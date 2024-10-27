Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter team up for surprise performance at Eras Tour New Orleans concert

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and her recent show in New Orleans was no exception. The pop superstar surprised fans with a special guest appearance by Sabrina Carpenter, creating a magical moment.
During the concert, Swift announced a change to her usual surprise set routine. Instead of performing one of her own songs, she decided to pay tribute to Carpenter by singing a few lines of Espresso, a popular track from the latter’s discography. The crowd erupted in cheers as Swift began to strum the guitar and the opening chords of the song filled the stadium.
Swift took the opportunity to connect with Carpenter via a call during the show. Putting the call on speaker, she said, “I'm really somewhere really loud, I’m in New Orleans on the Eras Tour. I just wanted to call and tell you that I sang a little bit of Espresso and they said every word so loud. And I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren't you here with us?”
Carpenter responded saying, “I’m somewhere where everyone is screaming so loud.” Swift replied, “I’m somewhere where people are screaming so loud. Can you come down to the stadium real quick? Ball park how long would that take you?” Carpenter said, “It would probably take me five seconds.”
Then came the highlight of the night--the surprise on-stage appearance by Carpenter. The two singers performed an acoustic duet of Espresso, captivating the crowd with their harmonies and stage presence. Carpenter also performed her songs Is It Over Now and Please Please Please with Swift accompanying her on guitar.
Swift’s Eras Tour has been a testament to her artistry and her ability to connect with her fans on a deep level. This surprise performance with Carpenter is just one example of the many unforgettable moments that have made the tour a truly special experience. As the tour continues, fans eagerly anticipate what other surprises Swift has in store.