I give my 300 percent to anything I do: Sunidhi Chauhan

Known for her era-defying hits and sensational stage presence, Chauhan dazzled Bengaluru over the weekend, setting the stage ablaze in a shimmery black-stripped dress captivating the crowd with her magnetic voice and nostalgic, chart-topping numbers.

The concert was part of Alive India in Concert’s 10-year anniversary celebration, aiming to support Thalassemia Free India in partnership with Rotary and provide a platform for underprivileged musicians through their Roti, Kapda, Makaan Aur Rozgaar initiative. “This concert was special because it was my first ticketed concert in Bengaluru,” she shares, reflecting on the significance of the evening. “The last time I was here was a long time ago.”