Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan gift India its first ‘Period Song’

In what is considered to be the first of its kind initiative, India gets its first ‘Period song’ sung by leading singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day. Both the musicians created their own versions and launched it together.
Menstrual hygiene in India has been a crucial subject of discussion. While the society is opening up to free dialogues, even today, in majority places, especially rural-scape, the onset of menstruation is shrouded with several health- related rumours and lead to young girls being dropped out of educational institutions. Through this song which has been curated in collaboration with Whisper, a campaign of positive education towards the cause has opened up. With its catchy tune and easily memorable lyrics, it aims to become an anthem of change in the society by educating everyone around the cause.
Talking about the song, Shreya said, “I am honoured to lend my voice for this song. It's so important to educate about periods so that people are prepared and there is no fear. Our effort is to let young girls know that getting their periods irrespective of their age means that they are healthy. I was so happy to create the song in different languages, so it can truly become the song of the nation,”
The song originally composed and directed by music director Aman Pant has been created in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and many other languages to reach maximum number of people across the Nation.
Sunidhi added, “I am so excited to sing India’s own period song, which I hope, will reach every citizen of India and empower young girls to live their lives confidently and without fear. The song is so catchy and joyful that it plays in my mind throughout the day, and I can’t resist humming it. It is a great way to tell all boys and girls that – Periods ka matlab healthy hai aap. It is a song that India truly needed and I’m proud to be associated with it.” The songs can be viewed on their respective Instagram handles.