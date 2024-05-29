Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan gift India its first ‘Period Song’

The song originally composed and directed by music director Aman Pant has been created in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and many other languages to reach maximum number of people across the Nation.

Sunidhi added, “I am so excited to sing India’s own period song, which I hope, will reach every citizen of India and empower young girls to live their lives confidently and without fear. The song is so catchy and joyful that it plays in my mind throughout the day, and I can’t resist humming it. It is a great way to tell all boys and girls that – Periods ka matlab healthy hai aap. It is a song that India truly needed and I’m proud to be associated with it.” The songs can be viewed on their respective Instagram handles.