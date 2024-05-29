In frame: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik
In frame: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik
Celebs

Imran Khan opens up about his divorce from Avantika Malik

Earlier, the actor had also spoken about his current relationship with Lekha Washington, dispelling rumours that portrayed her as a catalyst for his divorce

In a recent interview, Imran Khan shed light on his personal life, addressing both his past marriage and his current relationship. Imran acknowledged the struggles he faced during his marriage to Avantika Malik. “I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle,” he said, “and I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.” He elaborated, “In an ideal relationship, you uplift each other. We were not in that place.”

In frame: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik
Imran Khan, Lekha Washington lease luxurious apartment from Karan Johar for INR 9 Lakhs per month: Reports

Earlier, the actor had also opened up about his current relationship with Lekha Washington, dispelling rumours that portrayed her as a catalyst for his divorce. Speaking to a media organisation in March, he stated, “The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. However, I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019.” He emphasised, “The portrayal of Lekha as a homewrecker is infuriating. It’s misogynistic and undermines my own agency.”

Imran also revealed the timeline of their connection, dispelling further misconceptions. “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown,” he explained, “a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and nearly a year after her separation from her partner.”

Their public appearances have confirmed their closeness. The couple was seen celebrating with Imran’s cousin, Ira Khan, at her wedding festivities. Images captured them looking content, even posing for photos with other guests. Social media posts from actor-director Danish Husain also showcased the couple together, looking elegant for a family gathering.

In frame: Imran Khan and Avantika Malik
Imran Khan to make comeback in Vir Das' directorial debut 'Happy Patel', uncle Aamir to play the role of a don

Imran, known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, has recently cultivated a more active social media presence.

Imran Khan
Avantika Malik
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com