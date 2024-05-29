Imran Khan opens up about his divorce from Avantika Malik
In a recent interview, Imran Khan shed light on his personal life, addressing both his past marriage and his current relationship. Imran acknowledged the struggles he faced during his marriage to Avantika Malik. “I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle,” he said, “and I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.” He elaborated, “In an ideal relationship, you uplift each other. We were not in that place.”
Earlier, the actor had also opened up about his current relationship with Lekha Washington, dispelling rumours that portrayed her as a catalyst for his divorce. Speaking to a media organisation in March, he stated, “The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. However, I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019.” He emphasised, “The portrayal of Lekha as a homewrecker is infuriating. It’s misogynistic and undermines my own agency.”
Imran also revealed the timeline of their connection, dispelling further misconceptions. “Lekha and I became close during the lockdown,” he explained, “a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and nearly a year after her separation from her partner.”
Their public appearances have confirmed their closeness. The couple was seen celebrating with Imran’s cousin, Ira Khan, at her wedding festivities. Images captured them looking content, even posing for photos with other guests. Social media posts from actor-director Danish Husain also showcased the couple together, looking elegant for a family gathering.
Imran, known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, has recently cultivated a more active social media presence.