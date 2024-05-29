Imran Khan opens up about his divorce from Avantika Malik

In a recent interview, Imran Khan shed light on his personal life, addressing both his past marriage and his current relationship. Imran acknowledged the struggles he faced during his marriage to Avantika Malik. “I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle,” he said, “and I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.” He elaborated, “In an ideal relationship, you uplift each other. We were not in that place.”