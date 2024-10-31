5 Bollywood songs to elevate your Diwali celebration

Bollywood is brimming with songs that capture the spirit of celebration. Here are five additional festive songs from popular movies that will surely enhance any festive occasion.

1.Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

This upbeat track is all about family bonding and celebration. Sung by various artists, including Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, Gallan Goodiyaan has a vibrant rhythm that invites everyone to dance. Its lively beats and festive lyrics make it a favourite at weddings and family gatherings, bringing people together in joyous harmony.

2. Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

This song is a quintessential wedding anthem that brings families together on the dance floor. Sung by Amit Kumar, Alka Yagnik, and others, Bole Chudiyan features lively beats and a catchy chorus that gets everyone moving. With its colourful visuals showcasing traditional celebrations, this track is perfect for sangeets and wedding receptions.

3. Aaja Nachle from Aaja Nachle (2007)

This title track, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, is a vibrant anthem that encourages everyone to dance and celebrate life. The song’s catchy rhythm and motivational lyrics make it perfect for festive occasions, especially weddings and cultural events. Its call to action—dance now—resonates with anyone looking to celebrate.

4. Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail (2012)

Sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu is a lively track that celebrates friendship and togetherness. Featured in Cocktail, the song's upbeat tempo and cheerful lyrics make it a staple at parties and celebrations. Its infectious energy encourages everyone to join in the fun, making it perfect for gatherings.

5. Ainvayi Ainvayi from Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

This upbeat wedding song, sung by Salim Merchant, Shreya Ghoshal, and others, encapsulates the excitement of wedding festivities. With its catchy chorus and danceable beats, Ainvayi Ainvayi is perfect for sangeets and other celebrations. The song celebrates love, laughter, and the joy of coming together, making it a festive favourite.

Story by Anshula Dhulekar