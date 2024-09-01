American rapper Fatman Scoop passes away aged 53 after collapsing on stage during a concert

American rapper Fatman Scoop passed away at the age of 53 after he collapsed on stage during a concert in Connecticut on Friday.

News of Scoop’s death sent shockwaves through the music industry, with tributes pouring in from fans, friends, and fellow artists. His family released a heartfelt statement expressing their profound sadness and loss.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. FatMan Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club,” the statement read.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious, and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten, ” the family added.

Scoop whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was a prominent figure in the New York City hip-hop scene, gained recognition for his collaborations with renowned artists like Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey. His hit song Be Faithful became an international sensation, topping charts in Ireland and the UK.

Scoop's contributions to the music industry extended beyond his own music. He appeared in the UK TV series Chancers, mentoring aspiring UK artistes. He also participated in Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, showcasing his charismatic personality and engaging with fans. The artiste is survived by his son, daughter and his brother.