‘A Woman Under the Influence’ actress Gena Rowlands passes away aged 94

Hollywood actress Gena Rowlands passed away peacefully at her home in Indian Wells at the age of 94, according to reports. Known for her raw, emotionally charged performances, Rowlands leaves behind an indelible mark on the industry.

Her career spanning over six decades was punctuated by iconic roles that showcased her extraordinary talent. Her portrayals of complex, often troubled women resonated deeply with audiences. Nominated for two Academy Awards for her performances in A Woman Under the Influence and Gloria, Rowlands captured the essence of female vulnerability and strength with unparalleled authenticity. While an Oscar eluded her, the Academy recognised her immense contribution with an honorary award in 2015.

Rowlands’ artistic partnership with her late husband, director John Cassavetes, was legendary. Together, they pushed the boundaries of cinema, creating raw, unflinching portraits of the human experience. Their collaborations on films like Faces, Opening Night, and Love Streams remain cinematic touchstones.

Beyond the silver screen, Rowlands excelled in television, earning multiple Emmy Awards for her work. Her ability to seamlessly transition between dramatic and comedic roles showcased her versatility. From the heart-wrenching portrayal of a woman with dementia in The Notebook to the spirited widow in Unhook the Stars, Rowlands captivated audiences with every performance.

A true pioneer, Rowlands redefined the possibilities of acting. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of performers. As Sidney Lumet eloquently stated, “The highest compliment I can pay to her is that the talent frightens me.”