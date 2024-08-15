Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his upcoming project ‘King’, calls it a ‘massy, emotional film’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently solidified his global stardom by receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. The actor, currently immersed in the world of his upcoming action-drama King, took a moment to share insights into the highly anticipated project.

In a recent interview, SRK described King as a ‘massy, emotional film.’ Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, the film promises to be a departure from the actor’s usual romantic hero image.

When asked about his upcoming project in the interview, he replied, “It’s a film called King, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani and creatively produced by Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan. It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film.”

The movie, slated to feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles, marks a significant milestone for the actor. While details about the film’s plot are still under wraps, it is speculated that Abhishek will portray a negative character.

As the world celebrates Shah Rukh’s remarkable career, anticipation for King continues to build. With a powerhouse cast and a promising storyline, the film is already generating immense buzz.