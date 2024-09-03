Indo-American artiste KOAD, talks about his viral single — Deepika

KOAD is a young, playful rapper and producer from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Deepika, his breakthrough track, has gone viral. The song's upbeat message, appealing melody, and distinctive KOAD fusion of hip-hop, electronic and Bollywood influences all contributed to its success. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, as well as prominent figures in industry like SZA and Isaiah Rashad, have co-signed the song.

The track is a love letter to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was KOAD's childhood hero. It also mirrors his own experiences growing up in suburban California as an individual of the South Asian diaspora. The song's universal message of identification and self-empowerment has struck a chord with listeners of all backgrounds. We get chatty with the artiste to uncover everything related to this single.