Indo-American artiste KOAD, talks about his viral single — Deepika

KOAD is a young, playful rapper and producer from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Deepika, his breakthrough track, has gone viral. The song's upbeat message, appealing melody, and distinctive KOAD fusion of hip-hop, electronic and Bollywood influences all contributed to its success. Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, as well as prominent figures in industry like SZA and Isaiah Rashad, have co-signed the song.
The track is a love letter to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was KOAD's childhood hero. It also mirrors his own experiences growing up in suburban California as an individual of the South Asian diaspora. The song's universal message of identification and self-empowerment has struck a chord with listeners of all backgrounds. We get chatty with the artiste to uncover everything related to this single.
Tell us about how the song Deepika came into being? How did the idea originate?
I wrote all the lyrics of the song on a notebook with no beat. I was just itching to rap so I was like let me just tell a story from my life. Then I got a bunch of beats from my friend and I went through a bunch of beats until I heard the beat for Deepika and I wrote the rest of the song in my backyard while the beat was playing on my phone on a very low volume level.
How would you describe the song?
It’s just me honestly (laughs). It’s like I’m just telling you stories and moments of my life with the crushes that I’ve had, whether that be Deepika, Keke Palmer or Morris Chestnut. I grew up loving soul sample rap songs and to have one of my own that just feels like me is a super cool feeling.
How has growing up in California impacted your music?
For starters, the weather has always been beautiful here so I feel that’s why I gravitate to brighter sounding songs that just feel warm. Also, growing up with artistes like Kendrick Lamar or Tyler, the Creator, I have such incredible examples of what it’s like to be unicorns from the places you’re from but being able to find community by just being you. I also just love artistes from LA and the west coast. We’re just wavy.
Tell us about how you started your career as a musician?
I got a beat pad when I was 13 years old. I had begged my parents to get me one because I knew they weren’t going to buy me a USD 20 YouTube type beats. My entire life changed after getting that beat pad. I would spend countless hours producing and then rapping over the beats that I would make.
How would you describe your musical sound?
Expressive. Honest. Cathartic. Groovy. Romantic.
Who were some of your inspirations when you started your musical career?
Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, James Brown and Kanye West.
Are there any particular artistes you would love to collaborate with?
There’s so many of them. Kendrick Lamar, Kaytranada, Tyler, the Creator, Tems, Teezo Touchdown, Brandy, Lil Wayne and the list goes on.
What's next for you?
I’ll finally be putting out this album I have been working on for the past six years. It’s called TREEHOUSE and it’s my favorite thing in the world. I don’t have children but that’s my baby for real.
Deepika is streaming on all audio platforms.
