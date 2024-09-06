Alan Walker releases his latest single featuring Joe Jonas and Julia Michaels

Alan Walker states, “Working with Joe and Julia on Thick Of It All has been a dream come true. The song’s lyrics celebrate overcoming challenges and supporting one another and I believe we’ve captured that spirit in the production as well. It’s an honour and a humbling experience to collaborate with such legendary artistes and songwriters. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

The single comes before Alan embarks on his 10-city Walkerworld Global Tour by Sunburn.

Thick Of It All is streaming on all audio platforms.