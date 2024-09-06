Alan Walker releases his latest single featuring Joe Jonas and Julia Michaels

The Norwegian Grammy-winning electronic DJ Alan Walker, who just released his genre-bending Neon Nights EP, has announced the release of his latest track, Thick Of It All.
The song features well-known pop icon Joe Jonas and renowned singer-songwriter Julia Michaels. This legendary trio has merged their individual sounds to create a breathtaking partnership that is sure to make a lasting impression on fans all over the world.
The song effectively captures the emotional journey of battling for love and conquering obstacles through a powerful blend of pop, electronic, drum and bass. The song, which is regarded as an anthem of tenacity and passion, features Julia’s captivating vocals, Alan’s inventive electronic style and Joe’s distinctive voice.
Alan Walker states, “Working with Joe and Julia on Thick Of It All has been a dream come true. The song’s lyrics celebrate overcoming challenges and supporting one another and I believe we’ve captured that spirit in the production as well. It’s an honour and a humbling experience to collaborate with such legendary artistes and songwriters. I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”
The single comes before Alan embarks on his 10-city Walkerworld Global Tour by Sunburn.
Thick Of It All is streaming on all audio platforms.