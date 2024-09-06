Gear up for this music festival in the serene valleys of Gulmarg

Get ready to immerse yourself in to music in the serene valleys of Gulmarg in Kashmir. The first edition of the AVA Experience, the first of its kind luxurious boutique festival is all set to begin from tomorrow at The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa. This opulent festival is a members-only one which caters to an exclusive audience and treats them to some of the finest talents in music. Spanning over two-days this festival includes a line-up of Andre Soueid, D’Maselle, Jad Halal, Kimotion and Pandhora amongst many others.
What: Music Festival
Where: The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, Kashmir
When: Sep 7 ( 2 pm onwards) / Sep 8 (11 am onwards)