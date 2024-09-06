The MMA choir is all set to explore emotions associated with seasons in their shows this weekend

The Madras Musical Association (MMA) is set to embark on a musical journey through the seasons with its annual concert, Seasons. This weekend’s performance promises to be a captivating exploration of choral music, featuring over 40 voices backed by a full orchestra and band. Under the guidance of accomplished music director Augustine Paul, the MMA choir will delve into the profound emotions associated with change, as embodied by the five seasons — Spring, Summer, Monsoon, Autumn, and Winter.

In a pre-concert chat, Augustine Paul shares insights into the concert’s conception and the challenges of curating a diverse song list. While finding songs that reflected traditional seasonal themes was relatively straightforward, sourcing more contemporary pieces proved to be a bit more challenging for him.

One season that holds particular significance for this year’s performance is monsoon “This year, specifically, monsoon has wreaked havoc in many regions of the country. Hence, this season fits the Indian context well,” Augustine tells us. However, the concert also includes songs that celebrate the positive aspects of rain, adding a layer of nuance and cultural relevance.

To enhance the musical experience, the MMA choir will be accompanied by a variety of instruments, including a string orchestra. This departure from the ensemble’s traditional focus on classical music will showcase the choir’s versatility and range, as they tackle songs from classical, semi-classical, and pop genres. From school children to college students, middle-aged adults, the performers, who have worked in synchronisation with Augustine’s talent, are all set to give the Chennai audience a melodic weekend.