Heart to heart: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari releases her latest single from her EP 'Dil Se'

This independent multilingual singer-songwriter arrived in Bollywood in 2018 with the song Tere Liye from Namaste England in collaboration with Atif Aslam, while she also had a song in Fukrey 2. Since then, she has performed over 500 shows and shared the stage with some of the most prominent artistes in India. We are talking about Akanksha Bhandari who went viral on social media for her covers and mashups, even gaining recognition from the original artistes. She has released almost 25 songs that have garnered over 5 million streams across various audio platforms and she recently released her latest single Dhal Jaun from the EP Dil Se. We get into a quick and fun chat with her to bring you all that you need to know about the track.
Can you take us through the single and the idea that led to it?
Dhal Jaun is a song basically about surrendering yourself to the person you love in a good way. I wrote this song in 2020, sitting on my balcony. I just wanted to spend some time with myself. So, I sat there having a cup of tea and I wrote that song thinking about my partner. I was in the starting phase of my relationship and the song conveys what I was feeling about him at that time.
The song is part of your latest EP titled Dil Se?
Yes. I titled the EP Dil Se because I thought that all of the songs in the EP that I’ve written and made, are all from my heart. I couldn’t think of a better name at all.
How did you decide that this was the right time to release the EP?
These songs were in my bank for a really long time. Since the songs followed the same concept and theme, which is basically different stages of a relationship. Each song has an emotion that we face in a relationship. So, I thought of combining all these otherwise it will take a lot of time to release each of them separately.
How would you describe the songs that you work on?
Honestly, it just comes very naturally to me. When I feel something real, I write about it. I follow my emotions and I write these songs. Sometimes, I feel that I should follow a certain genre. I’m very fond of folk and sufi music. I get into that zone when I’m listening to them and I tend to create something around that genre. But usually I write what I feel.
You made your Bollywood debut with Tere Liye from Namaste England along with Atif Aslam. How did the collaboration take place?
Atif recorded his part of the song in Dubai and I did it in Mumbai. I had no idea I was singing alongside Atif. I just knew I was singing for a film. Mannan Shaah, the composer of the song and Prasad Sashte, the producer of the song, recorded my part and instantly loved my voice. When I got to know that I will be featuring alongside Atif Aslam, I was really happy and grateful.
Are there any particular artistes you look forward to collaborating with?
There are too many. To start with, I have a dream of working with Coke Studio, be it India or Pakistan. I want to do something around folk music. Also, I want to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh, Divine and Ed Sheeran. With Ed Sheeran, I want to do a very interesting combination of Punjabi and English. And there are so many more artistes. The list is endless.
What were your learnings growing up as a musician?
I think I’ve learned this very late in my life but it’s very important to learn music from when you’re young if you plan on taking up music professionally. When you’re a singer, it’s very important to learn. I am not trained properly nor have I learnt music. I’ve grown up listening to music and I’ve learnt it that way. Learning is endless. The second thing is that there are many ups and downs for an artiste. So, one should never never give up. If you get success so soon, it’s not fun.
Dil Se is streaming on all audio platforms.
