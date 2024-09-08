Heart to heart: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari releases her latest single from her EP 'Dil Se'

Can you take us through the single and the idea that led to it?

Dhal Jaun is a song basically about surrendering yourself to the person you love in a good way. I wrote this song in 2020, sitting on my balcony. I just wanted to spend some time with myself. So, I sat there having a cup of tea and I wrote that song thinking about my partner. I was in the starting phase of my relationship and the song conveys what I was feeling about him at that time.

The song is part of your latest EP titled Dil Se?

Yes. I titled the EP Dil Se because I thought that all of the songs in the EP that I’ve written and made, are all from my heart. I couldn’t think of a better name at all.