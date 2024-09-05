Diljit Dosanjh announces ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour: dates and cities revealed

The singer made headlines last year with his 2023 North American tour, where he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Music Festival, making it one of his most notable performances to date. This year he has been touring in worldwide for Dil-Luminati, and now he is finally coming to India. Known for his electrifying stage presence and hit tracks like Do You Know and G.O.A.T., Diljit’s upcoming India tour is set to be a spectacle, promising fans a memorable experience.