Diljit Dosanjh announces ‘Dil-Luminati’ India tour: dates and cities revealed

Global music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has thrilled fans by announcing his ‘Dil-Luminati’ India Tour, set to kick off on October 26th in Delhi. The tour will cover major cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, ending on December 29.
Fans can expect a spectacular show as the singer is all ready to lights up stages across India. This announcement follows the success of Diljit’s latest album Ghost, which has been gaining immense popularity.
The singer made headlines last year with his 2023 North American tour, where he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Music Festival, making it one of his most notable performances to date. This year he has been touring in worldwide for Dil-Luminati, and now he is finally coming to India. Known for his electrifying stage presence and hit tracks like Do You Know and G.O.A.T., Diljit’s upcoming India tour is set to be a spectacle, promising fans a memorable experience.