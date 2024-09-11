Karan Aujla adds Kolkata and Jaipur To ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour line-up

On popular demand, the Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujila announced two additional shows of his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour in India.
Adding to the line-up of already sold-out December 2024 shows spanning Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, Karan will also perform in Jaipur and Kolkata. The extended tour comprises eight shows in six cities and will be a spectacle of his musical prowess and electrifying stage presence for audiences across new territories.
Speaking about the tour expansion, Karan Aujla said, "I'm thrilled to announce these two additional shows and to bring my music to Jaipur and Kolkata. India has been incredibly supportive of my journey, and I'm excited to connect with even more fans in these vibrant cities. This tour is a celebration of my music and my fans, and I can't wait to create unforgettable memories together."
The It Was All A Dream World Tour is set to be a cultural phenomenon, showcasing Karan’s unique blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds. With his chart-topping hits and captivating performances, the tour is anticipated to be a highlight of the Indian music scene.
The Indian leg of the world tour will mark the Canada-based Indian pop artiste’s maiden arena tour in the country. With the mission of taking this culture-blending modern Punjabi sound forward and making it a part of global music conversations, the tour is already breaking records of selling tickets across global territories including Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.