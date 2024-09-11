Karan Aujla adds Kolkata and Jaipur To ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour line-up

On popular demand, the Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujila announced two additional shows of his highly anticipated It Was All A Dream World Tour in India.

Adding to the line-up of already sold-out December 2024 shows spanning Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai, Karan will also perform in Jaipur and Kolkata. The extended tour comprises eight shows in six cities and will be a spectacle of his musical prowess and electrifying stage presence for audiences across new territories.