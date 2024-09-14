Dil Sandhu’s latest release, ‘14 Kille’, brings a groovy gangster vibe to Punjabi pop

Punjabi singing sensation Dil Sandhu, known for his peppy tracks, has just dropped his latest gangster-themed pop song, 14 Kille. Sung by Dil Sandhu and Dilpreet Dhillon, the song features both artistes and is composed by Shevv Beats, with lyrics by Preeta.

"Working with Dilpreet Dhillon on 14 Kille was a great experience. The bond we built during this collaboration made the whole journey truly special," says Sandhu. "14 Kille is an energetic celebration of Punjabi heritage, featuring vibrant beats and a visually stunning music video that highlights Punjab’s scenic beauty," he says.

Describing 14 Kille Sandhu notes that it is a stylised, new-age Punjabi pop song with a unique gangster vibe that sets it apart from typical love or sad songs. Its rhythmic beat has captivated listeners aged 16 to 60.

Sandhu adds, "I'm thrilled to witness the enthusiastic response to the song, with fans creating reels and helping it trend."

Dil Sandhu grew up in Chandigarh and developed a strong appreciation for folk music early in his life. This passion for music was deeply inspired by the famous Punjabi singer Chamkila. Despite lacking formal training, Dil learned from various singers and music composers simply by listening to their music. He began his musical journey as a rapper before transitioning to singing, and this shift made his journey remarkably fulfilling.

Dil is currently working on several exciting music projects. His next release will be a romantic song, and he is passionately excited about making his Bollywood debut soon. He is confident that his wish to collaborate with legendary stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will come true.