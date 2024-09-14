NMACC in Mumbai will see L Subramaniam perform on stage after quite the hiatus, today!

Finally, audiences who appreciate classical music in India are constantly dwindling in number. Many of them feel carnatic and hindustani music is something they cannot relate to. How does one solve this?

We cannot blame the audience saying that this audience is not ready to listen to what I am playing. You are playing for them or you are singing for them. So, it is your duty to make sure that what you are trying to say, gets across. It’s like someone saying, “I’ll go and give a lecture and whether anybody listens to it or not doesn’t matter to me, I’ll just go and finish my job and come.” You want other people to hear and hopefully to understand you, so you have to come across with certain common points or ideas which will make some sense to them. We also have to train and give opportunities to youngsters or we won’t have anybody in the auditoriums soon.

