Gini’s latest single talks about the peace and calm one feels with family

How would you say that this song is different from the ones you have worked on before?

Every new release is a step in a different direction; I don’t want to settle into one trodden trail, so I’d rather track a new path without a set shape or dimensions and take a slightly different direction with each step. Every release has its own quirks that makes it special and for Sukoon, it’s the fact that people quote the lyrics and sing it to me whenever they mention my performances and demos.