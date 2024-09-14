Gini’s latest single talks about the peace and calm one feels with family

Nandini Nayal, better known by her stage name gini, is counted among the rising young class of singer-songwriters in India. She recently released her third single of 2024 titled Sukoon. This freshsounding track is a different offering from her usual orchestra-heavy arrangements while still retaining the quintessential gini charm and stamp. This up-and-coming artiste lets us in on everything about the new single.
How did the idea of the song originate?
The song was born out of the peace and calm I felt being at home with my family. It was a lonely, but a happy time, almost like a different life. I was coming up on one year of having been on a gap year after school and was isolated and living in a remote part of India. All of my friends and peers were busy with college and life, while I was sitting in my room with my instruments, yearning for human interaction but happy in my art, with my family. The story of Sukoon is something that was bor n out of that yearning, while I continued being happy
How would you say that this song is different from the ones you have worked on before?
Every new release is a step in a different direction; I don’t want to settle into one trodden trail, so I’d rather track a new path without a set shape or dimensions and take a slightly different direction with each step. Every release has its own quirks that makes it special and for Sukoon, it’s the fact that people quote the lyrics and sing it to me whenever they mention my performances and demos.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’m currently working on a duet with a close friend of mine and that should be ready soon. I’m also working on a project of songs that are connected to each other and will tell a complete story when heard in one go.
Sukoon is streaming on all audio platforms.
