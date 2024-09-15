Composer and producer Achint Thakkar releases his latest solo, 'Anjaane'

He has become one of Bollywood’s most sought after composers. From composing the theme for Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story and Disney+ Hotstar series Lootere to Coke Studio Bharat’s Khalasi (which is Coke Studio Bharat’s third most streamed song on YouTube) and his work for Rocket Boys and Scoop — it’s no surprise that Achint Thakkar has made it big. His talent of traversing genres and mashing them in a way that’s unusual, makes him unique. He has also worked on soundtracks for movies like Monica, O My Darling (2022) and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). Achint recently released his latest solo track Anjaane and we bring you all the deets related to the single.
Can you tell us about your latest track?
The track originated a few years ago with the spirit of keeping things independent and putting music out on my own as an artiste. Anjaane marks the beginning of a new journey for me as a musician and I see it as the first step in sharing my independent music with the world.
You have worked for the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and also the title song of Scam 1992. How has that experience been?
Working on these projects has been an exhilarating experience. Being part of a larger narrative and collaborating with a diverse team makes the process enjoyable. It feels like a relay race, where each department contributes to the collective vision of the director. Both projects have been a great learning for me in terms of understanding storytelling through music.
How would you describe your sound?
My sound currently is very fun and young. It is in the mood I am feeling currently. It is just pop music, having fun and writing good pop songs. I’m focused on creating catchy and enjoyable pop songs that reflect my current mood. I believe that music should be fun, and I’m vibing with this direction right now. Ultimately, I think listeners are the best judges of my sound.
How was your experience being part of Coke Studio Bharat?
The experience was incredible. I had the opportunity to meet talented artistes like Aditya Gadhvi and Soumya Joshi and it was our first collaboration with Coke Studio, which made it even more special. The audience’s response exceeded our expectations and we were thrilled with the final song we produced.
What can we expect from you for the rest of the year?
The rest of the year looks promising. I’m excited about the upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, along with several more independent releases.
Anjaane is streaming on all audio platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so